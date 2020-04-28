Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Starbucks Reports Q2 Earnings Miss, Expects Coronavirus Impact To Intensify
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 28, 2020 4:34pm   Comments
Share:
Starbucks Reports Q2 Earnings Miss, Expects Coronavirus Impact To Intensify

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS results. The company also said it sees coronavirus impact to intensify in the third quarter.

Starbucks reported quarterly earnings of 32 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 34 cents by 5.88%. This is a 46.67% decrease over earnings of 60 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $6 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.890 billion by 1.87%. This is a 4.85% decrease over sales of $6.306 billion the same period last year.

Comps were down 10% year over year.

Starbucks shares were trading down 1.64% at $77.40 in Tuesday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $99.72 and a 52-week low of $50.02.

Related Links:

Starbucks Partners With Sequoia To Make 'Strategic Co-Investments' In China

Starbucks Shares Tick Lower On Slow Growth Reports

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX)

Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Earnings Feast: Bring a Plate With Healthcare and Caterpillar in Morning, GOOGL And AMD Later
Tuesday's Market Minute: This Week's Big Market Test
Luckin Coffee Raided By Chinese Market Regulators Following Fraud Scandal
Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2020
3 Sector ETFs For This Week's Earnings Parade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CoronavirusEarnings News Retail Sales Restaurants After-Hours Center General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com