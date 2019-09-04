Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Starbucks Shares Tick Lower On Slow Growth Reports
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 04, 2019 9:25am   Comments
Share:
Starbucks Shares Tick Lower On Slow Growth Reports

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares fell Wednesday morning after after setting profit guidance below expectations.

Starbucks expects 2020 profit growth to be lower than the current 10% rate, two months after the coffeehouse chain raised its 2019 profit forecast according to Reuters.

Starbucks shares were trading down 2.21% at $94.63 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $99.72 and a 52-week low of $53.21.

Related Links:

Starbucks CEO Sees Zero Signs Of Pending Recession

Michaels Companies Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat

Posted-In: News Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX)

Starbucks CEO Sees Zero Signs Of Pending Recession
Union Rejects Contract Offer From Big Starbucks Distributor
A Surprising Sector ETF For Avoiding International Revenue Exposure
Luckin Coffee CFO Talks Trade War, Competition And Path To Profitability
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Add Some Excitement To Your Consumer Staples Investing With This ETF
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Wednesday's Market Minute: Countdown To Powell