Starbucks Shares Tick Lower On Slow Growth Reports
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares fell Wednesday morning after after setting profit guidance below expectations.
Starbucks expects 2020 profit growth to be lower than the current 10% rate, two months after the coffeehouse chain raised its 2019 profit forecast according to Reuters.
Starbucks shares were trading down 2.21% at $94.63 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $99.72 and a 52-week low of $53.21.
