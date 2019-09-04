Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares fell Wednesday morning after after setting profit guidance below expectations.

Starbucks expects 2020 profit growth to be lower than the current 10% rate, two months after the coffeehouse chain raised its 2019 profit forecast according to Reuters.

Starbucks shares were trading down 2.21% at $94.63 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $99.72 and a 52-week low of $53.21.

Related Links:

Starbucks CEO Sees Zero Signs Of Pending Recession

Michaels Companies Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat