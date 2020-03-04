Abercrombie & Fitch Trades Higher Q4 Earnings Beat

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.31 per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.24 by 5.65%. This is a 2.96% decrease over earnings of $1.35 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.18 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.17 billion by 0.85%. This is a 2.08% increase over sales of $1.156 billion the same period last year.

"We finished the year on a strong note, with record Black Friday week results contributing to net sales growth and positive comparable sales for the fourth-quarter, and for the third consecutive year,” said Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch. “Consistent with recent trends, Abercrombie outperformed Hollister and the U.S. outperformed international, which although still lagging registered significant sequential improvement."

Abercrombie & Fitch shares were trading up 5.99% at $13.45 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.63 and a 52-week low of $12.53.

Photo credit: Phillip Pessar, Flickr