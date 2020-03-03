Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Urban Outfitters Reports Q4 Earnings Miss
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 03, 2020 4:25pm   Comments
Share:
Urban Outfitters Reports Q4 Earnings Miss

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 50 cents per share on Tuesday, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 63 cents by 20.63%. This is a 39.76% decrease over earnings of 83 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.16958 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.17 billion by 0.04%. This is a 3.59% increase over sales of $1.129 billion the same period last year.

Urban Outfitters reports fourth-quarter total company net sales increased 3.6% year-over-year. Comparable retail segment sales were up 4%, but wholesale segment net sales decreased 10% due to 12% decrease at Free People.

Urban Outfitters shares traded down 2.7% to $22.50 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $32.24 and a 52-week low of $19.63.

Related Links:

Target Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

Kohl's Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (URBN)

Q4 Earnings Preview For Urban Outfitters
10 Stocks To Watch For March 3, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2020
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
33 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Retail Sales After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga