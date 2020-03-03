Nordstrom Falls On Q4 Earnings Miss

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) reported adjusted fourth-quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share on Tuesday, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.47 by 3.4%. This is a 4.05% decrease over earnings of $1.48 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $4.538 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. This is a 1.2% increase over sales of $4.484 billion the same period last year.

Nordstrom sees fiscal year 2020 EPS at $3.25-$3.50 versus the $3.42 estimate and sales up 1.5-2.5% year-over-year.

Nordstrom shares traded down 9% to $30.40 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $46.93 and a 52-week low of $25.01.

