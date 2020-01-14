Market Overview

Delta Air Lines Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 14, 2020 7:45am   Comments
Delta Air Lines Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.70 per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.40 by 21.43%. This is a 30.77% increase over earnings of $1.30 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported fourth-quarter sales of $11.44 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $11.35 billion by 0.79%. This is a 6.50% increase over sales of $10.742 billion the same period last year.

"2019 was a truly outstanding year on all fronts – the best in Delta's history operationally, financially and for our customers,” said Ed Bastian, Delta's CEO. “Our people, and their commitment to bringing best-in-class travel experiences to our 200 million customers, are the foundation for our success. I'm pleased to recognize their outstanding performance with a record $1.6 billion in profit sharing for 2019.

"As we enter 2020, demand for travel is healthy and our brand preference is growing, positioning Delta to deliver another year of strong results, including earnings per share of $6.75 to $7.75."

Delta Air Lines shares were trading up 4.22% at $62 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $63.44 and a 52-week low of $46.40.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

