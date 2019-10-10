Market Overview

Delta Air Lines Reports Q3 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 10, 2019 7:36am   Comments
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) reported third-quarter earnings of $2.32 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.26 by 2.65%. This is a 28.89% increase over earnings of $1.80 per share from the same period last year. The company reported total operating sales of $12.56 billion compared to the $12.6 billion estimate.

Delta sees fourth-quarter EPS at $1.20-$1.50 versus a $1.51 Estimate, as well as system capacity being up about 4.5% year over year.

See Also: American Airlines Pushes Back Return Of Grounded Boeing 737 MAX To January

"Our people bring our brand to life on every flight and I'm pleased to recognize their outstanding efforts with over $1 billion in profit sharing accrued so far this year," said Ed Bastian, Delta's CEO. "Demand for the Delta product remains healthy, positioning the company for a strong close to 2019 with expectations for more than 20% earnings growth, over $4 billion in free cash flow and a 5th year of pre-tax earnings over $5 billion."

Delta Air Lines shares were trading down 1.5% at $53.10 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $61.32 and a 52-week low of $45.08.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Pre-Market Outlook Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

