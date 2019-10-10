Delta Air Lines Reports Q3 Earnings Beat

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) reported third-quarter earnings of $2.32 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.26 by 2.65%. This is a 28.89% increase over earnings of $1.80 per share from the same period last year. The company reported total operating sales of $12.56 billion compared to the $12.6 billion estimate.

Delta sees fourth-quarter EPS at $1.20-$1.50 versus a $1.51 Estimate, as well as system capacity being up about 4.5% year over year.

"Our people bring our brand to life on every flight and I'm pleased to recognize their outstanding efforts with over $1 billion in profit sharing accrued so far this year," said Ed Bastian, Delta's CEO. "Demand for the Delta product remains healthy, positioning the company for a strong close to 2019 with expectations for more than 20% earnings growth, over $4 billion in free cash flow and a 5th year of pre-tax earnings over $5 billion."

Delta Air Lines shares were trading down 1.5% at $53.10 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $61.32 and a 52-week low of $45.08.