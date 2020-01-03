Market Overview

Why Delta Employees Are Suing Lands' End
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 03, 2020 10:29am   Comments
Why Delta Employees Are Suing Lands' End

More than 500 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) employees are suing Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE), alleging the purple uniforms provided to the airline staff are causing health issues, according to CNN.

The lawsuit was filed by more than 500 plaintiffs from Delta Air Lines who said the uniforms "pose an ongoing, unreasonable risks of physical harm ... including threatening the [employees] with future serious health problems because of an allergic and/or sensitization response."

The employees wearing the uniforms have alleged they suffered from vocal cord dysfunction, breathing difficulties, skin blisters and rashes, blurred vision, nosebleeds, ringing ears, migraine headaches and fatigue.

Delta Air Lines' top priority is the safety of our employees, the company said in a statement quoted by CNN

Delta conducted a "rigorous toxicology study to determine if there was a universal scientific issue with the uniform," the airline said. 

"The results of the study confirm our uniforms meet the highest textile standards ... with the exception of the optional flight attendant apron, which we removed from the collection."

The employee lawsuit said tests of the uniforms found chemicals and heavy metals in excess of accepted safe levels, including formaldehyde, mercury, chromium, antimony, fluorine and bromine. 

Delta, Lands' End Price Action

Delta shares were down 3.1% at $57.20 at the time of publication Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $63.44 and a 52-week low of $45.08.

Lands' End shares were down 0.51% at $15.52. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.29 and a 52-week low of $7.15.

Related Links:

Delta Air Lines Reports Q3 Earnings Beat

Lands' End Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

Posted-In: cnnNews Travel Legal Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
