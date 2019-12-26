Thursday's Market Minute: A Sleepy Market

Equity futures are slightly up this morning as we wind our way to the end of the year. Seemingly nothing can slow the rally down, even if the trading range day-to-day is smaller in the lower-volume holiday season. Retail is reporting a great season overall, with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) saying "billions" of items were ordered worldwide, including "tens of millions" of Amazon devices such as the Echo, and Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) stating that e-commerce sales hit a record high in the U.S.

Despite the shortened holiday shopping season, Mastercard said retailers were "offering omnichannel sales earlier in the season," making up the extra time and getting consumer to think about shopping earlier.

Although these signs may point to smooth sailing into 2020, keep in mind that with low volume in the market, bigger than average swings can occur in either direction, which could shake things up before the new year.

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

Image by Pexels from Pixabay