Children's Place Trades Lower On Q3 Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 11, 2019 8:03am   Comments
Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. The company also issued fourth-quarter EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Children's Place reported quarterly earnings of $3.03 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.02. This is a 1.3% decrease over earnings of $3.07 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $524.796 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $534.09 million by 1.74%. This is a 0.44% increase over sales of $522.495 million the same period last year.

The Children's Place sees fourth-quarter adjusted EPS $1.48-$1.68 versus the $2.06 analyst estimate and sales of $504-$509 million versus $555.13 million estimate.

Children's Place shares were trading down 15.03% at $60.04 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $116.84 and a 52-week low of $67.33

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

