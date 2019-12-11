United Natural Foods Trades Lower On Big Q1 Earnings Miss

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results. The company also issued fiscal year 2020 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

United Natural Foods reported first-quarter earnings of 12 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 28 cents by 57.14%. This is a 79.66% decrease over earnings of 59 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $6.02 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.8 billion by 3.79%. This is a 109.90% increase over sales of $2.868 billion the same period last year.

United Natural Foods shares were trading down 13.88% at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.63 and a 52-week low of $6.56.