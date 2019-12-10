Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 10, 2019 4:45pm   Comments
5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

  • Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares are up 11% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 41 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $327.049 million, beating estimates by $4.549 million.
  • Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares are up 1.5% following a third-quarter sales beat. Earnings fell in-line at 2 cents per share.

Losers

  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are down 18% following a third-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 49 cents per share, missing estimates by 60 cents. Sales came in at $1.439 billion, missing estimates by $181 million. The company also cut 2019 adjusted earnings guidance from $1.15-$1.30 to $0.10-$0.20.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) shares are down 5% after reporting a $75 million common stock offering.
  • Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS) shares are down 3% after announcing a common stock offering. The size not disclosed.

Posted-In: Earnings News Offerings After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

