Friday's Market Minute: Red Week Barely Bruises Bull

After six green weekly candles amounting to a plus-5% climb, the S&P 500 futures contract is likely to log a red week. The /ES is up over 10% since the August lows, making this paltry weekly decline of about 0.3% seem like a mosquito bite. Nonetheless, several signs of slowing momentum appeared on the daily chart this week that may give technically-minded traders something to think about: the MACD completed a bearish crossover; the RSI crossed from the overbought area to below 70; and the Average Direction Index is declining from a peak which suggests the uptrend is weakening.

Traders are likely to be eyeing the 3,100 area for signs of a shakeout, while the 20-day EMA near 3,080 could be further a point of support. On the other hand, what if this is merely a point of consolidation where the market is finding a foothold to continue climbing? Monday’s all-time high of 3,132.50 is clearly the number to watch if so. Beyond that, a move above 3,140, the upper trendline of a Rising Wedge pattern that began in August, could mean a bullish breakout.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay