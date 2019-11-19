Market Overview

TJX Companies Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2019 10:33am   Comments
TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued fiscal year 2020 EPS above analyst estimates.

TJX Companies reported third-quarterly earnings of 68 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 66 cents by 3.03%. This is a 7.94% increase over earnings of 63 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $10.5 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.32 billion by 1.74%. This is a 6.86% increase over sales of $9.826 billion the same period last year.

TJX Companies sees fourth-quarter EPS at 74 cents-76 cents versus the 77-cent estimate and sees fiscal year 2020 EPS $2.61-$2.63 versus the $2.61 estimate.

TJX Companies shares traded up 1.7% to $60.58 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $61.69 and a 52-week low of $41.49.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

