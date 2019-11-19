Home Depot Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings, Cuts Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares are trading lower on Tuesday after the company cut its fiscal year 2019 sales growth forecast and missed third-quarter sales estimates.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.52 by 0.4%. This is a 0.8% increase over earnings of $2.51 per share from the same period last year.

Home Depot reported quarterly sales of $27.2 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $27.53 billion by 1.20%. This is a 3.41% increase over sales of $26.302 billion the same period last year.

Home Depot shares were trading down 4.8% at $227.40 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $239.31 and a 52-week low of $158.09.

Photo by John Phelan via Wikimedia.