Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Home Depot Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings, Cuts Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2019 7:23am   Comments
Share:
Home Depot Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings, Cuts Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares are trading lower on Tuesday after the company cut its fiscal year 2019 sales growth forecast and missed third-quarter sales estimates.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.52 by 0.4%. This is a 0.8% increase over earnings of $2.51 per share from the same period last year.

See Also: More Records Shattered: Stocks Start Week At Record Highs With More Retail Earnings Next

Home Depot reported quarterly sales of $27.2 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $27.53 billion by 1.20%. This is a 3.41% increase over sales of $26.302 billion the same period last year.

Home Depot shares were trading down 4.8% at $227.40 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $239.31 and a 52-week low of $158.09.

Photo by John Phelan via Wikimedia.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HD)

28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise; Home Depot Sales Miss Views
10 Stocks To Watch For November 19, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For November 19, 2019
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Microsoft, Apple And More
Q3 Earnings Outlook For Home Depot
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session