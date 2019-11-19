Market Overview

Kohl's Trades Lower On Mixed Q3 Earnings, Cuts Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2019 7:34am   Comments
Kohl's Trades Lower On Mixed Q3 Earnings, Cuts Guidance

Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS results. The company also cut fiscal year 2019 EPS guidance.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 74 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 86 cents by 13.95%. This is a 24.49% decrease over earnings of 98 cents per share from the same period last year.

Kohl's reported quarterly sales of $4.63 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.4 billion by 5.23%. This is a 0.04% increase over sales of $4.628 billion the same period last year.

The company cut 2019 adjusted EPS guidance from $5.15-$5.45 to $4.75-$4.95.

Kohl's shares were trading down 10% at $52.45 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $75.91 and a 52-week low of $43.33.

Photo credit: MB298, via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

