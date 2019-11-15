Market Overview

Great Quarter, Guys: Amazon Vs. Nike (Podcast)
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
November 15, 2019 2:55pm   Comments
Great Quarter, Guys: Amazon Vs. Nike Podcast

On this third episode of Great Quarter, Guys, Seth Holm, Kevin Hill and Andrew Cox break down the state of freight from a research based, data-driven approach. Today they discuss Kevin's takeaways from the FW Live conference in Chicago, trucking supply and demand, Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) stopping selling directly on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and give their opinion on what a strong Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) means for the US consumer and the peak season for trucking.

Image by Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay

