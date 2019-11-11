Market Overview

Monday's Market Minute: Big Week, Slow Start
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
November 11, 2019 9:28am   Comments
First, a shout-out to the veterans from all of us here at the TD Ameritrade Network – your service and sacrifices are appreciated! And with the holiday today, I expect the market to begin the week with somewhat of a low-energy start, but quickly ramp up with some closely watched ecodata scheduled for release throughout the week. The focus will be on the consumer and inflation data – first CPI and PPI, then Retail Sales, Industrial Production, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaking Wednesday.

Also, keep an eye on U.S./China trade headlines, as recent optimism tied to expectations of a phase 1 deal lifted indices to new all-time highs, but comments from President Trump over the weekend have investors taking a step back. Remember to keep an eye on bonds as well. Last week, they traded to levels we haven’t seen since August and have many wondering if the low-rate environment that’s been fueling indices is starting to shift.

