Monday's Market Minute: Trifecta Of Data

While U.S./China trade discussions and Brexit negotiations continue to be major focal points for investors and traders alike, I expect attention this week will be primarily on central bank activity, ecodata, and earnings. This week on Wednesday, the FOMC will announce their rate decision. The two-day policy meeting begins Tuesday and the Fed is widely expected to make a 25 basis point rate cut, which would be the third this year.

But it’s not just the FOMC. This week we also have the Bank of Canada and Bank of Japan meetings, where both are expected to leave rates unchanged. In addition to central bank activity, keep an eye on the first look at 3Q GDP on Wednesday morning, Personal Income and Spending data on Thursday, and the Jobs report on Friday for further insight as to the strength of the U.S. economy as we continue to be aware of global economic concerns and continued worsening conditions.

And last but certainly not least, this week we have a long list of closely watched companies reporting quarterly results. Keep an eye on some of the big names today like Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA), AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), and Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT).

