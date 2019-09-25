Market Overview

Endava Reports Q4 Sales Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 25, 2019 7:41am   Comments
Endava (NYSE: DAVA) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 25 cents per share. This is a 25% increase over earnings of 2 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $95.006 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $94.54 million by 0.49%. This is a 13.50% increase over sales of $83.708 million the same period last year.

“We just completed our first year as a public company and I could not be more pleased with our performance as we continue to grow in all of our verticals and all of our geographies,” said John Cotterell, Endava's CEO. “Our revenue for Q4 FY2019 was £76.6 million, an impressive increase of 24.6% year on year on a reported basis from £61.5 million in the same quarter in the prior year.”

Endava shares closed Tuesday at $37.66. The stock has a 52-week high of $43.93 and a 52-week low of $21.13 per share.

Posted-In: Earnings News

