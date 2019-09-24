Jabil Trades Higher On Mixed Q4 Earnings

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 88 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 86 cents by 2.33%. This is a 25.71% increase over earnings of 70 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $6.573 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $6.61 billion by 0.56%. This is a 13.88% increase over sales of $5.772 billion the same period last year.

Jabil also announced a $600 million buyback.

Jabil shares were trading up 5.3% at $33 in Tuesday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $32.40 and a 52-week low of $21.49 per share.

Related Links:

AutoZone Reports Q4 Earnings Miss

BlackBerry Trades Lower On Q2 Earnings