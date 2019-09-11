Zscaler Down 20% On Lower EPS Guidance

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) shares are trading lower after the company issued 2020 EPS guidance below analyst estimates on Tuesday afternoon.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings came in at 7 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 1 cent. This is a 800% increase over losses of 1 cent per share from the same period last year.

Zscaler reported quarterly sales of $86.1 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $82.79 million by 4.00%. This is a 53.27% increase over sales of $56.174 million the same period last year.

Zscaler sees first-quarter Q1 EPS between breakeven and 1 cent versus a 2 cent estimate and 2020 EPS between 12 cents-15 cents versus a 19 estimate.

Zscaler shares were trading down 20.16% at $49.18 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $89.54 and a 52-week low of $30.72.

Related Links:

Ctrip.com International Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

The London And Hong Kong Stock Exchanges Could Merge