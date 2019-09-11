Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The London And Hong Kong Stock Exchanges Could Merge
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 11, 2019 7:38am   Comments
Share:
The London And Hong Kong Stock Exchanges Could Merge

The Hong Kong stock exchange has made a proposal to acquire the London Stock Exchange Group PLC for $37 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has said in a statement that combining the two exchanges would bring together the largest and most significant financial centres in Asia and Europe.

"We believe we have put forward a proposal that is ambitious, far-reaching, and could have a transformative effect on global financial markets," said Charles Li, CEO of the Hong Kong company.

Last month, reports emerged that the LSE had planned to acquire Refinitiv Holdings, which is affiliated with Thomson Reuters. The merger would be worth about $27 billion.

Related Links:

UK Parliament Suspended Until Mid-October, Johnson Preps To Leave EU

Johnson's Brother Quits, Pence Supports PM

Photo: Paternoster Square

Posted-In: Charles Li Hong Kong Stock ExchangeM&A News Eurozone Global Top Stories Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LNSTY)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning
New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning
Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Producer Price, Wholesale Inventories Data