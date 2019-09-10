Market Overview

Ctrip.com International Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2019
Ctrip.com International Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ: CTRP) reported second-quarter earnings of 33 cents per share on Monday, beating the consensus estimate of 29 cents.

This is a 13.79% increase over earnings of 29 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.267 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion by 4.71%.

This is a 13.94% increase over sales of $1.112 billion the same period last year.

"We are encouraged by our results across our businesses and markets," said Jane Sun, CEO of Ctrip.com International, said in a statement.

"Our team continued to push the product coverage in scope and depth, improve customer service quality, and expand our exposure in domestic and oversea markets. We are confident and excited about the long-term future for the travel industry in China and the world." 

Ctrip.com International shares were trading down 2.88% at $34.10 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $46.50 and a 52-week low of $25.

Photo courtesy of Trip.com. 

Posted-In: Earnings News Travel Global General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

