8 Stocks To Watch For August 30, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares fell 1.9% to $42.50 in after-hours trading.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Dell shares gained 9.1% to $51.01 in the after-hours trading session.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and cut fiscal year 2019 earnings guidance. Ulta Beauty shares dipped 21.8% to $264.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to have earned $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion in the latest quarter. Big Lots will release earnings before the markets open. Big Lots shares gained 8.6% to $23.90 in after-hours trading.
- Amerian Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter and issued weak second-quarter guidance. Amerian Outdoor Brands shares tumbled 15.8% to $6.47 in the after-hours trading session.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the third quarter. Marvell Technology shares dropped 6.9% to $22.54 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $931.74 million before the opening bell. JinkoSolar shares fell 0.5% to $20.10 in after-hours trading.
- Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Ambarella shares jumped 19.1% to $56.40 in the after-hours trading session.
