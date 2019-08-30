8 Stocks To Watch For August 30, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares fell 1.9% to $42.50 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares fell 1.9% to $42.50 in after-hours trading. Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Dell shares gained 9.1% to $51.01 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: DELL) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Dell shares gained 9.1% to $51.01 in the after-hours trading session.





Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and cut fiscal year 2019 earnings guidance. Ulta Beauty shares dipped 21.8% to $264.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ULTA) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and cut fiscal year 2019 earnings guidance. Ulta Beauty shares dipped 21.8% to $264.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to have earned $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion in the latest quarter. Big Lots will release earnings before the markets open. Big Lots shares gained 8.6% to $23.90 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor