Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Eaton Vance Trades Higher After Q3 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 27, 2019 12:30pm   Comments
Share:

Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of 90 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 86 cents by 4.65%. This is a 9.76% increase over earnings of 82 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $431.235 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $432.95 million by 0.40%. This is a 0.15% increase over sales of $430.602 million the same period last year.

"Eaton Vance's distinctive array of investment strategies and services continued to attract strong investor interest in the third-quarter of our fiscal 2019, propelling consolidated assets under management to a new record high," said Thomas Faust, CEO of Eaton Vance. "Innovation, investment management excellence and outstanding distribution and service remains our formula for success in a changing asset management industry."

Eaton Vance shares were trading up 4.4% at $41.12 in Tuesday’s session. The stock has a 52-week high of $54.44 and a 52-week low of $32.28.

Related Links:

iClick Interactive Asia Reports Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance

Simply Good Foods Company To Acquire Quest Nutrition For $1B In Cash

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EV)

Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019
Eaton Vance Q3 Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

KeyBanc Raises PROS Holdings Price Target On Increased Confidence After Meeting With Management