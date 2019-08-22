Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Simply Good Foods Company To Acquire Quest Nutrition For $1B In Cash
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 22, 2019 9:03am   Comments
Share:

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) announced it will acquire Quest Nutrition, LLC, for $1 billion in cash, or approximately $870 million net of tax benefits, on a cash-free and debt-free basis.

The Simply Good Foods Company is a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products and Quest Nutrition is a healthy lifestyle food company.

“The acquisition of Quest strengthens Simply Good Foods’ position within the nutritional snacking category by expanding our portfolio of brands and product offerings while also providing us with greater consumer and channel diversification,” said Joseph Scalzo, CEO of Simply Good Foods in a statement.

“This combination delivers on our strategy to become a broader nutritional snacking company that offers consumers a broad range of brands and products that satisfy their nutritional needs. We also believe that our collective brands will benefit from increased cross-selling and marketing opportunities, as well as enhanced go-to-market strategies that will drive meaningful net sales and earnings growth.”

Simply Good Foods Company shares were trading up 0.73% at $27.55 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.16 and a 52-week low of $16.55.

Related Links:

Descartes Acquires BestTransport For $11.2M

Jacobs Engineering Group To Acquire Wood's Nuclear Business For $300M

Posted-In: M&A News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SMPL)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019
Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning
Simply Good Foods Reports Positive Q3 Earnings
32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For July 2, 2019
Simply Good Foods Q3 Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Meet GEN!US, The New, Beautiful Cannabis Brand Focused On Creativity