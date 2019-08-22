10 Stocks To Watch For August 22, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion before the opening bell. Hormel shares gained 2.5% to $41.98 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) to have earned $1.12 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion in the latest quarter. Ross Stores will release earnings after the markets close. Ross Stores shares gained 0.3% to $106.00 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: ROST) to have earned $1.12 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion in the latest quarter. Ross Stores will release earnings after the markets close. Ross Stores shares gained 0.3% to $106.00 in after-hours trading.





Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday. Nordstrom shares climbed 12.2% to $29.77 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: DKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting shares rose 3.3% to $34.05 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $14.62 billion after the closing bell. HP shares gained 0.9% to $19.13 in after-hours trading.

