10 Stocks To Watch For August 22, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion before the opening bell. Hormel shares gained 2.5% to $41.98 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) to have earned $1.12 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion in the latest quarter. Ross Stores will release earnings after the markets close. Ross Stores shares gained 0.3% to $106.00 in after-hours trading.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday. Nordstrom shares climbed 12.2% to $29.77 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting shares rose 3.3% to $34.05 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $14.62 billion after the closing bell. HP shares gained 0.9% to $19.13 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance. The company also announced the acquisition of the SaaS company SignalFix for $1.05 billion. Splunk shares gained 0.6% to $129.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion after the closing bell. salesforce.com shares rose 0.8% to $148.48 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion. Gap shares rose 1.4% to $17.20 in after-hours trading.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed. Avinger shares dipped 19.2% to $1.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) to report quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion before the opening bell. BJ's Wholesale shares gained 5.3% to $23.75 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.