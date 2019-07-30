Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.10 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.05 by 4.76%. This is a 17.02% increase over earnings of $0.94 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $17.1 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $16.86 billion by 1.42%. This is a 3.62% increase over sales of $16.503 billion the same period last year.

"We met or exceeded each of our going-in core targets for sales, profit and cash in fiscal 2019," said CEO David Taylor. "We built sales, market share and profit margin momentum throughout the year, ending with our strongest quarter of organic sales growth in well over a decade. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on superiority, productivity, constructive disruption and improving P&G's organization and culture to deliver sustainable, balanced top-line and bottom-line growth along with strong cash generation in a challenging competitive and macroeconomic environment."

Procter & Gamble shares were trading up 3.81% at $120.42 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $116.52 and a 52-week low of $78.49.

