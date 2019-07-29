Market Overview

Booz Allen Hamilton Reports Q1 Earnings Beat, Reaffirms Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2019 8:12am   Comments
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) reported quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 73 cents by 13.7%. This is a 15.28% increase over earnings of 72 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.83 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.79 billion by 2.23%. This is a 11.11% increase over sales of $1.647 billion the same period last year.

Booz Allen Hamilton shares are trading up 5.65% at $73.11 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $69.25 and a 52-week low of $43.24.

