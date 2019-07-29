Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) reported second-quarter earnings of $1.03 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 94 cents. This is a 3.74% decrease over earnings of $1.07 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.85 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. This is a 1.50% increase over sales of $2.808 billion the same period last year.

See Also: Mylan, Pfizer's Upjohn To Merge And Create New Company

"Mylan's second quarter performance was strong as we delivered or exceeded on expectations across all financial metrics. In addition, based upon our strong execution against our plan, we remain on track to deliver on our 2019 guidance," said Mylan CEO Heather Bresch.

Mylan shares were trading up 15% at $21.37 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $39.59 and a 52-week low of $16.63.