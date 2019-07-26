McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) reported second-quarter earnings of $2.05 per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is a 3.02% increase over earnings of $1.99 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $5.341 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.33 billion by 0.21%. This is a 0.24% decrease over sales of $5.354 billion the same period last year.

Second-quarter comparable store sales were up 65.%.

"By engaging our guests on their terms, whether it's through delivery, an enhanced dining experience at one of our experience of the future restaurants, or through our evolving digital offerings, we're becoming a better McDonald's,” said CEO Steve Easterbrook. “We will continue to focus on our customers with innovative solutions to further elevate the guest experience and drive growth."

McDonald's shares are trading up 1.8% at $218.43 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $216.26 and a 52-week low of $153.13.

