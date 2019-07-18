Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 18, 2019 7:39am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported second-quarter earnings of $1.23 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.16 by 6.03%. This is a 1.6% decrease over earnings of $1.25 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $10.244 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.03 billion by 2.13%. This is a 3.45% decrease over sales of $10.61 billion the same period last year.

Morgan Stanley shares were trading higher by 0.23% at $43.87 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $51.52 and a 52-week low of $36.74.

Related links:

Citigroup Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat

14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019

Photo by Alex Proimos/Wikimedia.

Posted-In: Earnings News Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MS)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Morgan Stanley Earnings
14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019
IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts
Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday's Earnings
Susquehanna Cuts Transports Price Targets But Anticipates Good Setup For Spot-Exposed Brokers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

BB&T Reports Q2 Earnings Beat