Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported second-quarter earnings of $1.23 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.16 by 6.03%. This is a 1.6% decrease over earnings of $1.25 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $10.244 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.03 billion by 2.13%. This is a 3.45% decrease over sales of $10.61 billion the same period last year.

Morgan Stanley shares were trading higher by 0.23% at $43.87 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $51.52 and a 52-week low of $36.74.

Photo by Alex Proimos/Wikimedia.