Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) reported quarterly earnings of $1.95 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.81. This is a 19.63% increase over earnings of $1.63 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $18.76 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. This is a 1.58% increase over sales of $18.469 billion the same period last year.

Citigroup shares were trading up 0.82% at $72.36 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $75.24 and a 52-week low of $48.42.

