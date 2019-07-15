Market Overview

Citigroup Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2019 8:12am   Comments
Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) reported quarterly earnings of $1.95 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.81. This is a 19.63% increase over earnings of $1.63 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $18.76 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. This is a 1.58% increase over sales of $18.469 billion the same period last year.

Citigroup shares were trading up 0.82% at $72.36 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $75.24 and a 52-week low of $48.42.

