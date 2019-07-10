An appeals court has ruled that a new trial is in order for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) after a jury ordered the company to pay $417 million to a woman who claims the company’s baby powder caused cancer, according to Bloomberg.

While there was was sufficient evidence to uphold the jury’s finding that Johnson & Johnson failed to warn Eva Echeverria about the health risks of using the baby powder, the court said there is conflicting evidence about the product’s cancer links, according to Wednesday's report.

In May, Johnson & Johnson was ordered by a jury to pay $300 million in punitive damages to Donna Olson, who has mesothelioma.

Johnson & Johnson faces more than 14,000 claims that its talc powder caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, a rare cancer linked to asbestos exposure.

Trials over the cancer claims tied to Johnson & Johnson’s talc-based powders first began in 2016.

Johnson & Johnson shares were up 0.16% at $141.66 at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $148.99 and a 52-week low of $121.

Related Links:

Johnson & Johnson To Pay $300M In Punitive Damages In Olson Talc Cancer Case

Johnson & Johnson's Asbestos Woes: Experts Speak Up

Photo by Mattman723/Wikimedia.