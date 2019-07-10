Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 10, 2019 2:40pm   Comments
Share:
Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case

An appeals court has ruled that a new trial is in order for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) after a jury ordered the company to pay $417 million to a woman who claims the company’s baby powder caused cancer, according to Bloomberg.

While there was was sufficient evidence to uphold the jury’s finding that Johnson & Johnson failed to warn Eva Echeverria about the health risks of using the baby powder, the court said there is conflicting evidence about the product’s cancer links, according to Wednesday's report. 

In May, Johnson & Johnson was ordered by a jury to pay $300 million in punitive damages to Donna Olson, who has mesothelioma.

Johnson & Johnson faces more than 14,000 claims that its talc powder caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, a rare cancer linked to asbestos exposure.

Trials over the cancer claims tied to Johnson & Johnson’s talc-based powders first began in 2016.

Johnson & Johnson shares were up 0.16% at $141.66 at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $148.99 and a 52-week low of $121. 

Related Links:

Johnson & Johnson To Pay $300M In Punitive Damages In Olson Talc Cancer Case

Johnson & Johnson's Asbestos Woes: Experts Speak Up

Photo by Mattman723/Wikimedia

Posted-In: BloombergNews Legal Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

Morphic Holding IPO: What You Need To Know
Minerva Spikes Higher After Novel Insomnia Drug Aces Mid-Stage Trial
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reports Positive Long-Term Efficacy Data For Psoriasis Drug, Provention Bio Offering
Obalon Clinches First US Patent For Obesity Treatment Placement System
Johnson & Johnson To Pay $300M In Punitive Damages In Olson Talc Cancer Case
Johnson & Johnson Analyst: 3 Takeaways On Opioid Litigation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The TechTrader: 2 Chipmakers Among Our Breakout Charts To Watch