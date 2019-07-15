A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Empire State Index

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The Empire State manufacturing index for July is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in New York at 8:50 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 37 points to 27,346, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 4.35 points to 3,019.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 7.25 points to 7,967.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.4% to trade at $66.99 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.2% to trade at $60.34 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.1%, STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.2% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.1%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.2%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.29%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.41%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) from Neutral to Overweight and lowered the price target from $44 to $43.

Brinker shares rose 1.4 percent to $39.25 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News