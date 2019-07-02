Greenbrier Reports Q3 Earnings Miss
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) reported adjusted third-quarter earnings of 89 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 95 cents. This is a 31.54% decrease over earnings of $1.3 per share from the same period last year.
The company reported quarterly sales of $856.2 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $862.45 million. This is a 33.49% increase over sales of $641.387 million the same period last year.
Greenbrier shares are trading down 9.2% at $28.01 in Tuesday's pre-market session. Over the past 52-week period, shares of Greenbrier Companies have declined 35.18%.
