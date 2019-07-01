Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 2. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Greenbrier Companies reporting earnings of 95 cents per share on revenue of $862.45 million.

Greenbrier Companies EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.30. Revenue was $641.39 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 26.92% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 34.47% from the year-ago period. Greenbrier Companies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.47 1.03 1.14 EPS Actual 0.220 0.54 0.94 1.3

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Greenbrier Companies have declined 35.18%. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Greenbrier Companies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Greenbrier Companies is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/938/30939