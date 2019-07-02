5 Stocks To Watch For July 2, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $971.57 million before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares rose 0.7% to $142.00 in pre-market trading.
- Soliton Inc (NASDAQ: SOLY) reported a common stock offering of 1.148 million shares. Soliton shares fell 3% to $13.40 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) to have earned $0.21 per share on revenue of $216.70 million in the latest quarter. OMNOVA will release earnings before the markets open. OMNOVA shares gained 7.2% to close at $6.68 on Monday.
- Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTGN) announced a $200 million mixed securities offering. Neon Therapeutics shares fell 3.2% to close at $4.59 on Monday.
- Analysts expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $862.45 million before the opening bell. Greenbrier shares rose 1.5% to close at $30.85 on Monday.
