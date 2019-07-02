5 Stocks To Watch For July 2, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $971.57 million before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares rose 0.7% to $142.00 in pre-market trading.

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ: SOLY) reported a common stock offering of 1.148 million shares. Soliton shares fell 3% to $13.40 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) to have earned $0.21 per share on revenue of $216.70 million in the latest quarter. OMNOVA will release earnings before the markets open. OMNOVA shares gained 7.2% to close at $6.68 on Monday.

