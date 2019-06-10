Monday's Market Minute: What To Watch For Today

Investors are expressing optimism ahead of Monday’s open with futures signaling risk-on sentiment and a higher open for stocks in reaction to news over the weekend that tariffs on goods from Mexico have been avoided. President Donald Trump announced Friday after the close that he had “full confidence” Mexico will act on efforts to reduce illegal migration across the U.S./Mexico border.

The news sent the Mexican Peso and the Canadian Dollar sharply higher, and both are holding on to overnight gains in the premarket. After a big week where growth concerns dominated, we saw the 10-Year Yield (TNX) sink to levels not seen since September, 2017. This week, it’ll be all eyes on inflation data. The Producer Price Index (PPI) on Tuesday and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday are two key inflation measures the Fed watches, so we should watch as well. We also have Retail Sales and U.S./China trade talks to keep an eye on.

