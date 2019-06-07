7 Stocks To Watch For June 7, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday. Beyond Meat shares climbed 18.1 percent to $117.49 in the after-hours trading session.
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. Vail Resorts shares gained 5.7 percent to $230.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) reported a common stock offering. However, size of the offering was not disclosed. Charles & Colvard shares fell 12.8 percent to $1.77 in the after-hours trading session.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Zumiez shares jumped 15.2 percent to $21.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter guidance. Zoom Video shares surged 11.8 percent to $88.77 in the after-hours trading session.
- Perspecta Inc (NYSE: PRSP) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Perspecta shares climbed 6.8 percent to $23.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued weak sales guidance for the second quarter. Domo shares dipped 19.4 percent to $25.60 in the after-hours trading session.
