10 Stocks To Watch For May 3, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion before the opening bell. DISH shares gained 0.2 percent to $33.66 in after-hours trading.
- Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday. Monster Beverage shares surged 6.1 percent to $61.52 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $924.26 million before the opening bell. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares rose 2.9 percent to $53.00 in after-hours trading.
- Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. Expedia shares dropped 3.5 percent to $123.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion. Newell Brands shares rose 1.8 percent to $14.92 in after-hours trading.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. United States Steel shares climbed 5.1 percent to $15.12 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) to have earned $0.50 per share on revenue of $28.23 billion in the latest quarter. Fiat will release earnings before the markets open. Fiat shares gained 0.3 percent to $15.09 in after-hours trading.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) reported downbeat results for its first quarter and issued weak FY19 guidance. Cognizant shares fell 2.4 percent to $65.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion. American Axle shares rose 0.6 percent to $14.44 in after-hours trading.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY19 guidance. Weight Watchers shares jumped 17.2 percent to $23.80 in the after-hours trading session.
