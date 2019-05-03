Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

10 Stocks To Watch For May 3, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2019 4:49am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For May 3, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion before the opening bell. DISH shares gained 0.2 percent to $33.66 in after-hours trading.
  • Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday. Monster Beverage shares surged 6.1 percent to $61.52 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $924.26 million before the opening bell. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares rose 2.9 percent to $53.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. Expedia shares dropped 3.5 percent to $123.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion. Newell Brands shares rose 1.8 percent to $14.92 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. United States Steel shares climbed 5.1 percent to $15.12 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) to have earned $0.50 per share on revenue of $28.23 billion in the latest quarter. Fiat will release earnings before the markets open. Fiat shares gained 0.3 percent to $15.09 in after-hours trading.
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) reported downbeat results for its first quarter and issued weak FY19 guidance. Cognizant shares fell 2.4 percent to $65.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion. American Axle shares rose 0.6 percent to $14.44 in after-hours trading.
  • Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY19 guidance. Weight Watchers shares jumped 17.2 percent to $23.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTSH + AXL)

Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 29, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2019
This Day In Market History: First Indian Company Lists On A US Exchange
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday