6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are up 9 percent after a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.10), beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $320.426 million, beating estimates by $13.92 million.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 67 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $2.643 billion, beating estimates by $63 million.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.26 per share, beating estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $3.59 billion, beating estimates by $90 million. The company issued second-quarter guidance at the higher end of consensus estimates.
Losers
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares down 13 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at 96 cents per share, beating estimates by 37 per share. Sales came in at $237.661 million, $13.84 million. The company raised 2019 earnings guidance.
- Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) shares are down 5 percent after narrowing its first-quarter guidance and reporting CEO Thomas Kingsbury will step down. Former COO of Ross Stores, Michael O’Sullivan has been named as replacement CEO.
- Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) shares are down 3 percent despite reporting a first-quarter earnings and sales beat.
