Online auction site eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) posted a first-quarter beat Tuesday, sending the stock more than 6-percent higher in after-hours trading.

The San Jose, California-based company posted first-quarter adjusted EPS of 67 cents against a 63-cent estimate and sales of $2.643 billion versus a $2.58-billion estimate.

eBay guided to a second-quarter adjusted EPS range of 61-63 cents versus a 60-cent estimate and a sales range of $2.64 billion to $2.69 billion against a $2.65-billion estimate.

For the full year, eBay guided to adjusted EPS of $2.64 to $2.70 versus a $2.66 estimate and sales of $10.83 billion to $10.93 billion against a $10.85-billion estimate.

The stock, which closed Tuesday's session up 1.44 percent at $36.67, was trading higher by 6.35 percent at $39 per share in the after-hours session.

Photo courtesy of eBay.