10 Stocks To Watch For February 15, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $19.52 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares rose 0.2 percent to $112.82 in after-hours trading.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for its current fiscal year. NVIDIA shares surged 5.3 percent to $162.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $965.25 million. WABCO shares gained 0.3 percent to $116.78 in after-hours trading.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Arista Networks shares climbed 5.6 percent to $254.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to have earned $1.76 per share on revenue of $6.81 billion in the latest quarter. Deere will release earnings before the markets open. Deere shares fell 0.01 percent to $162.40 in after-hours trading.

