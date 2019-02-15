Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For February 15, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2019 4:39am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $19.52 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares rose 0.2 percent to $112.82 in after-hours trading.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for its current fiscal year. NVIDIA shares surged 5.3 percent to $162.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $965.25 million. WABCO shares gained 0.3 percent to $116.78 in after-hours trading.
  • Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Arista Networks shares climbed 5.6 percent to $254.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to have earned $1.76 per share on revenue of $6.81 billion in the latest quarter. Deere will release earnings before the markets open. Deere shares fell 0.01 percent to $162.40 in after-hours trading.

  • CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. CBS shares dropped 2.3 percent to $47.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion. Newell Brands shares fell 0.1 percent to $21.67 in after-hours trading.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued weak guidance for the second quarter. Applied Materials shares declined 2 percent to $39.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion before the opening bell. Moody's shares fell 0.02 percent to $163.69 in after-hours trading.
  • Reed’s, Inc. (NYSE: REED) reported a proposed offering of common stock. The size was not disclosed. Reed’s shares dipped 11.9 percent to $2.15 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

