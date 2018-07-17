Market Overview

8 Stocks To Watch For July 17, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2018 4:44am   Comments
8 Stocks To Watch For July 17, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $8.74 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.19 percent to $231.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) to post quarterly earnings at $3.05 per share on revenue of $10.70 billion after the closing bell. United Continental shares fell 0.35 percent to $72.01 in after-hours trading.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company’s subscriber growth also fell short of estimates. Netflix issued weak third-quarter earnings and sales guidance. Netflix shares dropped 14.13 percent to $343.89 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $8.03 billion. Progressive shares dropped 0.15 percent to $58.33 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts are expecting Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to have earned $2.06 per share on revenue of $20.37 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson & Johnson will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson & Johnson shares fell 0.38 percent to $124.21 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $56.09 billion before the opening bell. UnitedHealth shares declined 0.35 percent to $256.09 in after-hours trading.
  • Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) reported a 5 million share common stock offering. Evolus shares fell 10.90 percent to $22.39 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion. CSX shares fell 0.47 percent to $63.70 in after-hours trading.

