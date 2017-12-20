10 Stocks To Watch For December 20, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares rose 0.38 percent to $57.85 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares rose 0.38 percent to $57.85 in after-hours trading. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and also issued strong second quarter guidance. Micron shares jumped 5.39 percent to $46.35 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: MU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and also issued strong second quarter guidance. Micron shares jumped 5.39 percent to $46.35 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $387.13 million before the opening bell. Winnebago shares gained 2.44 percent to $58.80 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: WGO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $387.13 million before the opening bell. Winnebago shares gained 2.44 percent to $58.80 in after-hours trading. FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. FedEx shares gained 1.76 percent to $246.80 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: FDX) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. FedEx shares gained 1.76 percent to $246.80 in the after-hours trading session. After the closing bell, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond shares rose 1.17 percent to $24.25 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.