10 Stocks To Watch For December 20, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares rose 0.38 percent to $57.85 in after-hours trading.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and also issued strong second quarter guidance. Micron shares jumped 5.39 percent to $46.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $387.13 million before the opening bell. Winnebago shares gained 2.44 percent to $58.80 in after-hours trading.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. FedEx shares gained 1.76 percent to $246.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond shares rose 1.17 percent to $24.25 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) shares dropped over 3 percent in after-hours trading despite reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat. Red Hat shares declined 3.52 percent to $124.33 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) to have earned $0.57 per share on revenue of $603.77 million in the latest quarter. Herman Miller will release earnings after the markets close. Herman Miller shares gained 0.14 percent to close at $35.90 on Tuesday.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter and issued a weak forecast for the fourth quarter. Steelcase shares tumbled 8.36 percent to $13.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $269.22 million. Actuant shares gained 1.01 percent to close at $27.50 on Tuesday.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares dipped over 12 percent in after-hours trading despite reporting a first quarter earnings and sales beat on its first earnings report as a public company. Stitch Fix also reported second quarter sales guidance ahead of consensus. Stitch Fix shares tumbled 12.16 percent to $21.75 in the after-hours trading session.
