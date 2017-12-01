Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks To Watch For December 1, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2017 4:35am   Comments
Share:
8 Stocks To Watch For December 1, 2017
Related
7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 30, 2017
Ambarella's (AMBA) CEO Dr. Fermi Wang on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)
Related
7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 30, 2017
Five Below's (FIVE) CEO Joel Anderson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares fell 0.01 percent to $59.09 in after-hours trading.
  • Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also saw comps up a whopping 10.3 percent in the quarter but issued weak fourth quarter earnings guidance. Ulta Beauty shares declined 4.88 percent to $210.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) to have earned $1.12 per share on revenue of $705.97 million in the latest quarter. Genesco will release earnings before the markets open. Genesco shares fell 0.64 percent to close at $31.10 on Thursday
  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. Zumiez shares slipped 2.06 percent to $21.35 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. VMware shares rose 0.62 percent to $120.85 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $287.85 million before the opening bell. American Woodmark shares gained 0.05 percent to $99.65 in after-hours trading.
  • Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY17 guidance. Five Below shares gained 2.25 percent to $63.19 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Ambarella shares climbed 4.75 percent to $56.85 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMWD + AMBA)

Earnings Scheduled For December 1, 2017
7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 30, 2017
The Week Ahead For Nov. 27: All The Earnings, Conferences, And FDA Actions To Watch
Strategist Breaks Down A Stagnant Tech M&A Scene
Robotics, AI Fund Thinks It's Found The 'New FAANG'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AMBA

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.