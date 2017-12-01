8 Stocks To Watch For December 1, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares fell 0.01 percent to $59.09 in after-hours trading.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also saw comps up a whopping 10.3 percent in the quarter but issued weak fourth quarter earnings guidance. Ulta Beauty shares declined 4.88 percent to $210.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) to have earned $1.12 per share on revenue of $705.97 million in the latest quarter. Genesco will release earnings before the markets open. Genesco shares fell 0.64 percent to close at $31.10 on Thursday

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. Zumiez shares slipped 2.06 percent to $21.35 in the after-hours trading session.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. VMware shares rose 0.62 percent to $120.85 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $287.85 million before the opening bell. American Woodmark shares gained 0.05 percent to $99.65 in after-hours trading.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY17 guidance. Five Below shares gained 2.25 percent to $63.19 in the after-hours trading session.

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Ambarella shares climbed 4.75 percent to $56.85 in the after-hours trading session.

