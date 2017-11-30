10 Stocks To Watch For November 30, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $27.40 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares slipped 0.04 percent to $24.37 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion after the closing bell. Ulta Beauty shares gained 2.78 percent to close at $223.10 on Wednesday.

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, and issued strong first quarter and FY18 guidance. Synopsys shares climbed 8.68 percent to $94.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion. Michaels shares rose 2.84 percent to $19.90 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) to have earned $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion in the latest quarter. VMware shares gained 0.49 percent to $120.00 in after-hours trading.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued light fourth quarter sales and earnings guidance. Semtech shares dipped 8.76 percent to $33.35 in the after-hours trading session.

After the closing bell, Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $241.58 million. Zumiez shares declined 0.64 percent to $20.72 in after-hours trading.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company said it will offer FY18 guidance upon the completion of Qdoba evaluation process. Jack in the Box shares tumbled 5.56 percent to $96.53 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $488.10 million before the opening bell. Express shares gained 0.22 percent to $9.24 in after-hours trading.

Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday. Tilly's shares gained 7.87 percent to $14.26 in the after-hours trading session.

