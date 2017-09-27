7 Stocks To Watch For September 27, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) to post a quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $406.82 million after the closing bell. Pier 1 shares rose 1.79 percent to $4.44 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

After the markets close, Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries shares rose 0.52 percent to $117.85 in after-hours trading.

