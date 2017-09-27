Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks To Watch For September 27, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2017 5:48am   Comments
Share:
7 Stocks To Watch For September 27, 2017
Related JBL
Earnings Scheduled For September 27, 2017
An Easy-To-Use Cheat Sheet For Apple Suppliers
Related CTAS
Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2017
Five Overvalued Stocks With Earnings On The Way

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) to post a quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $406.82 million after the closing bell. Pier 1 shares rose 1.79 percent to $4.44 in after-hours trading.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Micron shares surged 3.72 percent to $35.45 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $864.80 million before the opening bell. Worthington shares gained 0.12 percent to $50.25 in after-hours trading.
  • Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday. Nike shares declined 3.18 percent to $51.99 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • After the markets close, Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries shares rose 0.52 percent to $117.85 in after-hours trading.
  • Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Cintas shares surged 3.56 percent to $140.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) to have earned $0.62 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion in the latest quarter. Jabil will release earnings after the markets close. Jabil shares gained 1.01 percent to $28.10 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTAS + JBL)

Earnings Scheduled For September 27, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2017
Five Overvalued Stocks With Earnings On The Way
An Easy-To-Use Cheat Sheet For Apple Suppliers
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on JBL
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.